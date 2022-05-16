WhatsApp’s status updates might get support for rich link previews soon

WhatsApp might add a new feature to the app soon that it is reportedly working on which will automatically convert URLs shared in status messages to rich link previews. This in-development feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp beta release for iOS and also shared some screenshots showcasing what the update might look like.

Currently, when a URL is shared as a status update on WhatsApp, there is no link preview. The URL appears only as plain text, but one can tap on it and head over to the website. This is going to change with the new update, whenever it rolls out.

(Photo: WABetaInfo)

With the new update, a shared URL will include an image from the target website, a title, a meta description, and the URL as the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo show.

While this was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta release for iOS, it is not yet live. This indicates that this feature might be in its early stages of development and will possibly roll out on the beta channel with an update in the future. The messaging app has not shared any official information regarding this update yet and the change should also start rolling out to Whatsapp for Android and desktop over time.

