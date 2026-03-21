WhatsApp's username feature explained: How users can message without a phone number

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app, is testing a username-based communication feature that will allow users to chat without a phone number. This feature is said to enhance user privacy as it limits the need to share personal contact information, while providing flexible interactions across the platform.

While many smartphone users may be familiar with how username-based profiles work, for WhatsApp, this could be a significant update, as the platform has relied on phone numbers since its launch.

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WhatsApp's username feature: How will it work?

WhatsApp has confirmed that the username feature is under work, providing users with added privacy as they do not have to share their phone number to communicate.

The feature will allow users to initiate both voice and video calls without a phone number, as they will rely on a unique username as an identifier.

“We’re excited to bring usernames to WhatsApp in the future to help people connect with new friends, groups and businesses without having to share their phone numbers,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

“This feature will add an extra layer of privacy for people and make it easier to reach businesses on WhatsApp. We’ll have more to share when it’s ready,” the person added.

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The company confirmed that the username feature on WhatsApp will be available as an optional privacy feature. Previously, the feature was reported for WhatsApp Business users, but now it is said to roll out for standard users as well.

When will it be available?

According to media reports, the rollout of the WhatsApp username feature is expected around June 2026. However, the company may roll out the ability to reserve a username before the stable rollout of the features.

What does a WhatsApp username mean for users and businesses?

For WhatsApp users, the username will work quite simply, as they will no longer need to share a phone number if they are connecting with someone new on the platform. Whether reaching out to a business, joining a group, or making a call, the username will serve as the user’s identity.

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However, for Businesses, WhatsApp is introducing a Business-Scoped User ID (BSUID), a unique ID for each user. Businesses can use this ID to identify and message users without the requirement of a phone number. Brand handles like @HDFCBank will allow customers to find and message businesses directly without sharing numbers.

In addition, the user ID also gives customers the control to reach out to the business, without giving away their number. This will likely increase engagement, and businesses will also be able to build brand identity through a recognisable username.