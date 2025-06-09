When and how to watch Apple’s WWDC 2025 in India and what to expect

Apple is set to begin its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, June 9, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The five-day event will commence with a keynote address by CEO Tim Cook at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST), with the company expected to reveal the next wave of software innovations across its ecosystem, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

While new hardware announcements are unlikely this year, the spotlight is firmly on artificial intelligence. Apple is expected to double down on its Apple Intelligence initiative introduced in 2024 as it looks to catch up with rivals like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI in embedding generative AI across devices.

The keynote, streamed globally via Apple’s website, YouTube, Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app, will be followed by a ‘Platforms State of the Union’ at 1 pm PT (1:30 am IST), offering developers a closer look at the upcoming software capabilities and framework enhancements.

Throughout the week, WWDC 2025 will feature over 100 technical sessions and hands-on labs, where developers can engage with Apple engineers and get expert guidance on design, performance optimisation, and integrating AI into apps. Members of the Apple Developer and Enterprise Programs will also be able to book one-on-one lab appointments.

As part of its commitment to nurturing new talent, Apple will host 50 winners of the Swift Student Challenge at its headquarters for a three-day curated experience, a recognition of their outstanding coding and app submissions.

WWDC has long been Apple’s platform to outline its software vision for the year ahead. With mounting pressure to deliver smarter, AI-powered experiences across devices, all eyes are on how Apple plans to infuse intelligence into its iconic user experience, without compromising on privacy or control.

Whether you’re a developer, tech enthusiast, or everyday Apple user, this year’s WWDC could mark a significant step in the evolution of Apple’s AI-first software ecosystem.