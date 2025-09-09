Where to watch Apple Event 2025 in India: iPhone 17 Series, Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3 expected

Apple’s big fall event is finally here. Later this evening, the company will unveil its next-generation products, headlined by the iPhone 17 lineup, at its September keynote. The launch kicks off at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) and will be streamed live on the Apple Events page and YouTube channel.

iPhone 17 Lineup Takes Spotlight

Apple is expected to continue with four models, though with a twist. The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to replace the Plus variant, taking on rivals such as Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. The Air is likely to be Apple’s slimmest phone yet, but reports suggest it may only be available in e-SIM versions, which could be challenging for markets like India and China.

The standard iPhone 17 is expected to introduce the Dynamic Island and a 120Hz display, though it will not carry Apple’s ProMotion adaptive refresh rate. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a massive 5,000mAh battery, the biggest ever in an iPhone, promising a significant boost in endurance.

Pricing details remain under wraps, but analysts predict a rise compared to last year, with Apple balancing new upgrades against tariff risks.

More Than Just iPhones

Alongside the iPhone 17 series, Apple is widely expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the new Apple Watch SE 3. The much-awaited AirPods Pro 3 could also make their debut, bringing a sleeker design, improved audio, and advanced touch controls.

CEO Tim Cook will lead the keynote, which is set to run for around two hours. With Apple facing intensifying competition from Google’s Pixel 10 series and Samsung’s 2026 flagships, tonight’s event could shape the smartphone landscape for the next year.