Who is Alice Huang? The Chinese intelligence allegations surrounding Jensen Huang explained

In May 2025, Alice Huang was reportedly seen standing behind Jensen Huang outside a restaurant in Taipei while he spoke to reporters. By that time, Megaspeed's business dealings with NVIDIA had reportedly attracted scrutiny in Washington, as the company's head was being accused of passing information to Beijing. But how are Alice and Jensen Huang linked? Here's what we know so far

Who is Alice Huang?

As mentioned above, Alice Huang is a Chinese businesswoman who held senior positions at Megaspeed, a company that builds data centres and procures advanced computing equipment. According to a Chinese private-fund database, Alice Huang has reportedly worked across industries.

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She is said to be a television journalist associated with Hunan TV and China's state broadcaster CCTV. She also allegedly worked at HSBC as an assistant to the president of its private banking division, and later became a vice president at CITIC Securities. However, A Hunan TV executive reportedly told The New York Post that he had never heard of her.

Must read: Nvidia's China ties under scrutiny: CEO Jensen Huang summoned over alleged spy links

Huang also served as an executive director and fund manager at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, which also had links to Chinese gaming firm 7Road. Later, she was in senior leadership with Megaspeed, which reportedly purchased more than $4.8 billion (approximately ₹43,000 crore) worth of NVIDIA chips over the past two years.

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Why is Alice Huang under scrutiny?

According to classified US intelligence assessments, US agencies allege Alice Huang of collecting sensative information, and passing them to Beijing. The investigation reportedly found that Alice Huang was in contact with NVIDIA CEO, drawing attention to their alleged personal relationship. Now, the allegations are being investigated, involving Jensen Huang and possible national security concerns.

However, both China and Singapore have pushed back against the allegations. While Beijing has termed the claims baseless, Singapore has denied suspecting Alice Huang of having links to Chinese intelligence.