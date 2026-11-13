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Who is Harvey C. Jones? Why Nvidia has appointed its first-ever board chair after Jensen Huang's exit

Who is Harvey C. Jones? Why Nvidia has appointed its first-ever board chair after Jensen Huang's exit

Nvidia has named Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever board chairman following CEO Jensen Huang’s immediate departure. Why is the appointment crucial to the company?

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 12:04 PM IST
Who is Harvey C. Jones? Why Nvidia has appointed its first-ever board chair after Jensen Huang's exitHere's everything you need to know about Nvidia's Harvey Jones.

In a major leadership shake-up, Nvidia has named Harvey C. Jones as its first board chairman after CEO Jensen Huang stepped down with immediate effect on November 12, 2026. Amid the leadership changes, the company also appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO until the board finds a successor.

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Must read: Who is Colette Kress? Nvidia's interim CEO holds $772 million in shares, spent 13 years as CFO

While the spotlight remains on Nvidia's leadership transition, the eyes will be on Kress and Jones as they take on crucial roles in steering the world's most valuable AI chipmaker through this period of uncertainty. Jones is a veteran Silicon Valley executive and long-time Nvidia board member, bringing decades of experience in the technology industry. But who is Harvey C. Jones, what is his background, and how did he become one of the key figures in Nvidia's boardroom?

Who is Harvey C. Jones?

Jones is a veteran technology entrepreneur, business executive and investor for over 30 years. From 1981 to 2004, he worked at four major technology companies, starting with Daisy Systems, where he helped develop computer-aided engineering software. He served as its president and CEO.

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In 1987, he joined Synopsys, the electronic design automation company and became CEO for seven years before taking over as executive chairman. In 1997, he co-founded Tensilica, which developed specialised semiconductor technology and high-performance processing cores. Lastly, he has been a managing partner at Square Wave Ventures, a private investment firm, since 2004.

Must read: Jensen Huang exit: Interim CEO Colette Kress, Chair Harvey Jones rally Nvidia staff in internal memos

Looking at his educational background, Jones specialised in mathematics, computer science and management. He has a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from Georgetown University and a master's degree in Management from MIT. But how did he enter Nvidia? Jones joined Nvidia's board in 1993, showcasing that he has seen all the ups and downs and the transformation from a graphics chipmaker into a global AI computing powerhouse.

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Why is Harvey C. Is Jones's appointment crucial?

Prior to Jones appointment as board chairman, Nvidia operated without a designated chairman, and every year it appointed a Lead Independent Director from its independent board members. Now, with a designated board chairman, it gives the board a dedicated lead for managing its proceedings and overseeing its governance structure. This change in leadership represents a structural shift in how Nvidia's board is organised.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 12:04 PM IST
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