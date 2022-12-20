Who is Lex Fridman? Elon Musk's friend who wants to work for free as Twitter head

Elon Musk is planning to step down as Twitter CEO, at least, that’s what he promised his Twitter followers. On Monday, the billionaire took a Twitter Poll to decide if he should continue to head Twitter or quit being at the helm of the social media company. The poll lasted for a few hours with clear results showing that Twitterati wanted him to quit Twitter as the CEO. What Elon does after the poll is up to him but there are takers for the position of CEO and some are even willing to do it for free.
Lex Fridman, a podcaster and MIT research scientist who has hosted Elon Musk on his show, pitched an idea to Elon Musk. He said, “Let me run Twitter for a bit. No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world. Just offering my help in the unlikely case it's useful.”
Fun suggestion @elonmusk:— Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) December 18, 2022
Let me run Twitter for a bit. No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world.
Just offering my help in the unlikely case it's useful.
Fridman seems to be one of the people on Twitter who interact with Musk regularly. He also shares a lot of his beliefs with the billionaire. Musk has also confirmed that he will be attending Fridman's podcast next week.
I'm not right-wing or left-wing, no matter how much either side attacks. In the end, we're one. I love you all.— Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) December 8, 2022
For podcasts, I am trying my best to have honest, empathetic conversations with voices on the left & the right, each time steelmanning their case & the opposing case.
What is Musk planning?
Musk has not stepped down from his position as Twitter CEO so far. However, he had categorically said he would abide by the poll results. The poll showed that 57.5 per cent of the responders wanted him to step down and the rest 42.5 per cent said ‘no’.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today