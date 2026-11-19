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Who is Madison Huang? Education and career journey

Madison initially trained at the Culinary Institute of America and worked in professional kitchens in the US. She later travelled to Paris and London to study pastry-making, wines and spirits, developing an interest in the business and branding side of luxury products.

Her career then moved into luxury marketing, including a stint with the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) group. She later pursued an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from London Business School. Her education also includes programmes at the London School of Economics and Political Science and MIT Sloan School of Management, according to her professional profile.

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Madison joined Nvidia in 2020 and moved into product marketing. She now works on the company’s physical AI platforms, including technologies such as Omniverse, Cosmos and Isaac, which support simulation, robotics and AI systems that interact with the physical world.

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Why is Madison Huang in the news amid Nvidia controversy?

Madison served as her father’s chief of staff and influenced marketing, communications, and some executive decisions. She had acquired considerable influence over the chipmaker’s operations, at times clashing with senior executives and shaping decisions well beyond her formal role, according to a report.

Her name has resurfaced amid the controversy surrounding Jensen Huang’s departure. The former CEO stepped down on November 11, 2026, following revelations about his personal relationships and scrutiny linked to Nvidia’s China business. US authorities are examining allegations involving Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who has been described in reports as a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

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As per the reports, Madison was closely involved in shaping Nvidia’s public defence of its ties to Megaspeed, a company at the centre of questions over access to advanced AI chips in China. Madison has not publicly commented on the reports.

With Nvidia navigating a leadership transition, questions about the influence of the Huang family inside the company have become part of the wider debate over its future.