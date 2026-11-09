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Who owns Nvidia besides Jensen Huang? Meet its biggest shareholders amid Chinese spy allegations

Who owns Nvidia besides Jensen Huang? Meet its biggest shareholders amid Chinese spy allegations

Nvidia, a key player in global AI, is facing US investigations over alleged data leaks to China involving CEO Jensen Huang's close associate.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 3:24 PM IST
Who owns Nvidia besides Jensen Huang? Meet its biggest shareholders amid Chinese spy allegationsNvidia's shares are owned by large institutional investors and asset management firms alongside Huang.

Nvidia is among the world's most valuable companies, and it ranks just behind Apple in market capitalisation. Led by CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang, the company is at the centre of the global AI boom, with its chips powering the artificial intelligence revolution. However, Nvidia is recently facing scrutiny and investigation for national security concerns in the US. It was reported that Huang was targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation, and sensitive information about the company was being transferred to Beijing.

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As the controversy unfolds, questions are also being raised about Nvidia's ownership and control. While Huang founded and leads the company, he does not own a majority stake. The majority of Nvidia's shares are owned by large institutional investors and asset management firms.

Must read: Nvidia cofounder in soup: Everything you need to know about Jensen Huang and the alleged Chinese spy links

Who owns Nvidia?

According to Nvidia's regulatory filings, Vanguard is the largest shareholder who owns approximately 9.1% of the company's shares. BlackRock holds 8.1%, Fidelity owns 4.3%, and State Street holds roughly 4.2%. Together, these four investment firms own more than 25% of Nvidia's outstanding shares. These firms reportedly manage investments on behalf of mutual funds, institutional clients and individual investors. Their ownership and voting rights depend on the specific funds and client arrangements.

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Coming to Jensen Huang, well, despite being the face of Nvidia's AI revolution, he owns less than 4% of Nvidia. The company's 2026 proxy filing puts his beneficial ownership at 3.58%; that represents approximately 871 million shares as of March 23, 2026.

While this makes Huang Nvidia's largest individual insider shareholder, institutional investment giants such as Vanguard and BlackRock hold substantially bigger stakes. However, it does not highlight his leadership influence at Nvidia.

Must read: Who is Alice Huang? The Chinese intelligence allegations surrounding Jensen Huang explained

As co-founder and CEO, Huang has built Nvidia into a nearly $ 5 trillion company, making it a key player in the global AI ecosystem. While institutional investors have a substantial financial stake in the company's growth, Huang remains at the helm of its business and strategic decisions.

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Why is Huang under scrutiny?

According to a New York Times report, US intelligence agencies found that Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive close to Jensen Huang, was passing sensitive information to Beijing. The Wall Street Journal also reported that officials in at least three countries had concerns that she was passing information to the Chinese government, potentially including sensitive details on Nvidia chips.

Amid growing controversy, Huang also shared a memo to employees briefing them about the allegations. In the same memo, he revealed that he was unfaithful to his wife, raising speculation over his relationship with Alice Huang. As of the latest, the claims are being investigated, but Beijing called the claims “groundless speculation” aimed at smearing it.

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Published on: Nov 9, 2026 3:24 PM IST
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