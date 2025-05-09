Business Today
Whoop introduces two new wearables: Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG with on-demand ECG, blood pressure tracking

The devices are 7% smaller, and offer a 14-day battery life.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 9, 2025 4:00 PM IST
Human performance company Whoop has unveiled two new wearable devices, Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG, aimed at offering users deeper insights into long-term health and physical performance. The launch is accompanied by a redesigned digital experience and a new tiered membership structure.

Both devices feature a more compact design, reportedly 7% smaller, and offer a 14-day battery life. They introduce several health and wellness tools, including Whoop Age, an on-demand ECG, and new blood pressure insights, all accessible through the Whoop app.

Whoop's new health tracking features include:

  1. Whoop Age and Healthspan: A metric offering users a way to monitor their physiological age and ageing pace based on nine health markers.
  2. Heart Screener with ECG: An FDA-cleared electrocardiogram feature that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation and allows users to share results with healthcare providers.
  3. Blood Pressure Insights: A patent-pending feature that provides estimated systolic and diastolic readings from the wrist.
  4. Women’s Hormonal Insights: Personalised information on how hormonal changes may affect sleep, stress, and recovery.
  5. Sleep Performance Updates: An improved sleep score system for tracking recovery and sleep quality.
  6. Whoop Advanced Labs: An upcoming feature allowing blood test data and clinical insights to be integrated directly into the app.
  7. Comprehensive Fitness Tracking: Support for 145+ activities, daily steps, VO₂ Max, and muscular strain metrics.

The hardware has been upgraded with precision sensors that collect data 26 times per second, along with a processor that offers ten times greater power efficiency. Whoop MG includes a medical-grade ECG feature accessible via its redesigned clasp.

Whoop also introduced a new wireless charging system and updated accessories, including a premium leather band. The wearables are designed for continuous 24/7 use across various body positions.

To widen accessibility, the company launched three new membership options:

  1. Whoop One: Entry-level insights at $199 per year.
  2. Whoop Peak: Expanded fitness and health features for $239 per year.
  3. Whoop Life: The most comprehensive package, including medical-grade data, at $359 per year.

Whoop CEO Will Ahmed described the release as a “new chapter” for the company. “We’ve taken everything we’ve learned over the past decade and built a platform to help our members perform and live at their peak for longer,” he said.

Among the brand’s global ambassadors is professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who said: “Whoop is a great tool. It's like a doctor on my wrist. It allows me to monitor my behaviour easily, and shows me that being consistent and prioritising your health is worth it.”

Published on: May 9, 2025 4:00 PM IST
