Whoop introduces two new wearables: Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG with on-demand ECG, blood pressure tracking

Human performance company Whoop has unveiled two new wearable devices, Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG, aimed at offering users deeper insights into long-term health and physical performance. The launch is accompanied by a redesigned digital experience and a new tiered membership structure.
Both devices feature a more compact design, reportedly 7% smaller, and offer a 14-day battery life. They introduce several health and wellness tools, including Whoop Age, an on-demand ECG, and new blood pressure insights, all accessible through the Whoop app.
Whoop's new health tracking features include:
The hardware has been upgraded with precision sensors that collect data 26 times per second, along with a processor that offers ten times greater power efficiency. Whoop MG includes a medical-grade ECG feature accessible via its redesigned clasp.
Whoop also introduced a new wireless charging system and updated accessories, including a premium leather band. The wearables are designed for continuous 24/7 use across various body positions.
To widen accessibility, the company launched three new membership options:
Whoop CEO Will Ahmed described the release as a “new chapter” for the company. “We’ve taken everything we’ve learned over the past decade and built a platform to help our members perform and live at their peak for longer,” he said.
Among the brand’s global ambassadors is professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who said: “Whoop is a great tool. It's like a doctor on my wrist. It allows me to monitor my behaviour easily, and shows me that being consistent and prioritising your health is worth it.”
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine