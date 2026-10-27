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Why did a Dubai Apple fan bring 53 iPhones to collect two new foldables? His reason is fascinating

Why did a Dubai Apple fan bring 53 iPhones to collect two new foldables? His reason is fascinating

For most customers, collecting a new iPhone means carrying one phone. For Dubai’s Mohammed Shakaa, it meant bringing 53.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 3:14 PM IST
Why did a Dubai Apple fan bring 53 iPhones to collect two new foldables? His reason is fascinatingOriginally from Karachi, Shakaa has been collecting iPhones for nearly 20 years.

A Dubai-based Apple enthusiast turned a routine phone pickup into a collector’s showcase after arriving at an Apple Store with 53 iPhones, from the original 2007 model to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, to collect two newly launched iPhone Duo foldables, Khaleej Times reported.

Mohammed Shakaa, originally from Karachi and now based in Dubai, brought his personal collection to the store after Apple staff contacted him a day earlier and asked whether he could bring it along. He was there to collect two iPhone Duo units, Apple’s newly launched foldable smartphone.

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Shakaa has been collecting iPhones for nearly two decades and keeps the devices displayed at home rather than stored away. His collection includes multiple colour variants of some models.

"iPhone collection is my hobby, and it is also a challenge for me,” Shakaa told Khaleej Times. “I have almost the whole iPhone collection, from the first generation until the iPhone 18 Pro Max. In some models, I have one or two phones in different colours. I keep them displayed at home.”

DO CHECKOUT: 40 iPhone 17s, 30 iPhone 16s, 36 Apple Watches: ₹1 crore gadget haul stolen from Gujarat warehouse

Why he keeps coming back

According to Khaleej Times, he owns a small number of Motorola and Samsung devices, Shakaa said Apple remains his main interest. He attributed his loyalty to the visible changes across each iPhone generation, from cameras and touch response to battery life and the operating system.

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“I am a die-hard Apple fan,” he said. “With every generation, you see something changing: the camera, touch, battery, operating system and many other things. I have experienced those changes over the years, and that is why I love it.”

The foldable moment

Shakaa said he had followed reports and rumours about Apple’s foldable phone for more than three years. When bookings for the iPhone Duo opened, he secured his slot and said he was delighted to finally receive the device.

“When Apple Duo bookings opened, I got the chance to book it,” he said. “I had been waiting for it for more than three years. There were only rumours before, but finally it is here. Today, I am very happy to receive it.”

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The visit also marked a personal milestone. According to Khaleej Times, Shakaa has been among the first customers in line at major Apple launches for three consecutive years.

“For the past three years, it has been back to back and today my hat trick is complete,” he said. “Now I want other people to get an opportunity as well. I have done what I wanted to do, and I do not want others to feel disappointed.”

DON'T MISS: Apple’s first foldable iPhone faces a demand surge: 14 million shipments now expected

What’s next

Shakaa’s next ambition extends beyond Dubai. He said he hopes to attend a future Apple launch event in California and be first in line there as well.

“I want to go to California for Apple’s next launch and be number one there,” he said. “I want to represent myself and show them how far my craze for these phones has gone.”

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 3:14 PM IST
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