Why is Donald Trump pushing Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign?

US President Donald Trump has publicly called for the immediate resignation of Intel chief executive Lip-Bu Tan, accusing him of being “highly conflicted” due to alleged ties to Chinese companies. The demand has placed Intel at the centre of a high-stakes political and national security debate. Here’s a breakdown of the key issues driving Trump’s stance.
1. Alleged Investments Linked to China’s Military
Before becoming Intel CEO in March 2025, Tan spent over four decades at venture capital firm Walden International. During that time, he was involved in investments in several Chinese technology firms, including some reportedly connected to military contractors.
Republican Senator Tom Cotton recently questioned these links in a letter to Intel’s board, citing Tan’s past role at Cadence Design Systems. Under Tan’s leadership, Cadence sold products to China’s National University of Defence Technology, a military-linked institution. The company pleaded guilty last month to violating US export controls over those sales.
2. CHIPS Act Funding and Political Optics
Intel has received significant subsidies under the US CHIPS Act to boost domestic semiconductor production, including billions for new fabrication plants in Arizona. For critics, appointing a CEO with alleged financial connections to China undermines the optics of a company benefiting from taxpayer-funded incentives designed to strengthen US semiconductor security.
This point gives Trump political leverage, aligning with his broader messaging on bringing manufacturing back to America and reducing reliance on foreign, particularly Chinese, supply chains.
3. Questions Over Divestments
While Intel says Tan has divested from some of his Chinese holdings, public filings still list certain investments as active. This has created ambiguity over whether all divestments are complete, leaving room for political opponents to question his current financial exposure.
4. Trump’s Pattern of Corporate Pressure
The move fits a familiar Trump playbook: publicly pressuring corporate leaders on matters of policy, national security, and trade to send a message of toughness on China. His Truth Social post on Thursday read: “The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem.”
5. Intel’s Defence
Intel and Tan have strongly denied any conflict of interest. In a statement, the company said it is “deeply committed to the national security of the United States” and pointed to its 56-year history of US manufacturing. It emphasised its ongoing multi-billion-dollar domestic investments, including what it says will be the country’s most advanced manufacturing process technology in its new Arizona facility.
Industry and Investor Reactions
Reactions to Trump’s demand have been mixed.
What Happens Next?
The situation remains unresolved, hinging on whether further disclosures clarify Tan’s investment history and whether Intel’s board continues to back him. The controversy is not just about one executive, it taps into the larger geopolitical battle over semiconductor dominance, US-China relations, and the political narrative around economic security.
