In a post, Mehra argued that the central issue was not Huang's alleged extramarital affairs but the potential governance violations arising from undisclosed relationships involving employees and clients.

"It is not about an extramarital affair. That is easily papered over. But American boards cannot tolerate an undisclosed relationship with an employee," she wrote.

Why Nvidia's board acted

Mehra pointed out that executives at McDonald's, Intel and other major companies have previously faced consequences over undisclosed workplace relationships.

She argued that Huang's reported relationship with Alice Huang raised additional concerns because of allegations involving preferential access to advanced AI chips.

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"Whether Alice Huang was acting for the Chinese military or not, the fact is that what was effectively a shell company got out of turn allotment of almost 5 billion dollars of cutting edge AI chips - something Jensen had the discretion to give," Mehra wrote.

These remain allegations, and the claims concerning chip allocations and intelligence connections have not been independently established.

"The possible downside and even legal liability for the board would have been huge - that is why they acted," she added.

According to Mehra, directors were primarily responsible for mitigating legal and governance risks rather than protecting short-term business interests.

Why the boards cannot fire Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk but COULD fire Jensen Huang. More important, why DID they? It is not about an extramarital affair. That is easily papered over. But American boards cannot tolerate an undisclosed relationship with an employee. In the past CEOs of McDonald's, Intel and several others have had to quit for the same reason. Plus just as hiding a romantic relationship with an employee (now there are two at least apparently) is a problem so is hiding a romantic relationship with a client - especially, when you have been favouring them with huge delivery of cutting edge chips. Whether Alice Huang was acting for the Chinese military or not, the fact is that what was effectively a shell company got out of turn allotment of almost 5 billion dollars of cutting edge AI chips - something Jensen had the discretion to give. The possible downside and even legal liability for the board would have been huge - that is why they acted. They really had no choice, even though most of the directors have been there for decades and are Jensen's friends Whether this would turn out to be great for the company's business or not is another story. Risk mitigation was the board's job here, not really maximizing business interests. Then we come to why Zuckerberg and Musk cannot be fired. This is to do with what are called A/B shares, which means dual class shares where public shareholders have shares with different rights than the promoters. It is no longer ‘one share one vote’ which has traditionally been the basis for good corporate governance. In the US dual class shares reached a peak during the 1920s boom when family businesses went public while keeping the rights within the family. And we know how that boom ended! These were then banned outright by 1940 by the New York Stock Exchange. This mechanism was reinstated in the 1980s but the current boom mostly goes back to the Google/ Alphabet listing in 2004 which had a system to preserve founder control. This template was then followed by many others in tech like Facebook/Meta. About 25 to 30% of recent IPOs in the US have featured dual class shares. In the proposed Anthropic IPO for instance, the promoters propose to keep majority shareholding rights in spite of having only about 14% of the shares. Nvidia went public in the 1990s before the revival of this mechanism, so Jensen's voting rights are in line with his single digit #shareholding, so he COULD be fired. If you have learnt something here, share with your friends #AI #CorporateGovernance @firstglobalsec @fghumsmallcase — Devina Mehra (@devinamehra) November 13, 2026

Why Zuckerberg and Musk are different

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Mehra attributed the difference to dual-class shareholding structures, commonly known as A/B shares, which give founders disproportionate voting rights relative to their economic ownership.

"It is no longer ‘one share one vote’ which has traditionally been the basis for good corporate governance," she wrote.

She traced the mechanism's history to the 1920s, its subsequent restrictions and its revival during the 1980s. Google's 2004 listing subsequently popularised founder-controlled voting structures among technology companies.

ALSO READ: Who will lead Nvidia after Jensen Huang? Colette Kress, Ian Buck and 5 others in focus

Mehra noted that approximately 25–30% of recent US IPOs have featured dual-class shares.

Nvidia, however, went public in 1999 without comparable founder voting protections. Huang's voting power broadly reflected his single-digit equity holding, leaving the board with authority to remove him.

What happened at Nvidia?

According to the supplied Reuters-attributed account, Huang resigned on Thursday following reports of multiple alleged relationships, including those involving Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell and Alice Huang.

The account says Nvidia appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while initiating a search for a permanent successor.

It also reports that Nvidia shares declined 5.5% on Thursday, extending losses from their October peak.

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