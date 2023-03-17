'Why pick Satya Nadella over Sundar Pichai?' Lex Fridman to quiz Chat-GPT creator Sam Altman; crowdsources questions

Lex Fridman, the famous AI researcher, and podcaster, announced on Twitter that he will interview Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI next week. Fridman has claimed that the topic of discussion will be GPT-4, ChatGPT, and AI in general. Lex invited his followers to send in their questions and topic suggestions for the podcast.

In his tweet, Lex also mentioned that he would be in the San Francisco area next week and is open to suggestions for other people to talk to both on and off the mic.

The tweet has generated excitement among AI enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the podcast. Many have already started sending in their questions and suggestions for Lex to ask Sam Altman.

Able Joseph, Founder & CEO of Indian dating app Aisle also posted a series of suggestions for Lex Fridman. One of the questions he suggested asks why did Altman chose Satya Nadella over Sundar Pichai for investments. His question is "Why pick Satya over Sundar, or was there no offer from google/big tech?"

A majority of the suggestions revolved around Elon Musk's post about OpenAI. Musk recently tweeted saying he donated $100 million to OpenAI which was a non-profit at the time. Now it has a market cap of $30 billion and is a for-profit organisation. He asked if this is legal and if it is why isn't everyone doing the same.

Not all suggestions were in the spectrum of business and technology. Some users are even interested in Altman's personal likes and dislikes. Some quirky suggestions include, "If ChatGPT were an animal, which one would it be?" and "What surprised him the most about ChatGPT’s capabilities?"

