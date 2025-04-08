scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Wikimedia appeals Delhi Court’s order to remove alleged defamatory content about ANI on Wikipedia

Wikimedia appeals Delhi Court’s order to remove alleged defamatory content about ANI on Wikipedia

Wikimedia’s legal battle in India highlights the growing tension between global tech platforms and domestic courts over online content moderation and free speech.

The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit operator of Wikipedia, has appealed a recent order by the Delhi High Court that directed the removal of allegedly defamatory content from the Wikipedia page of Indian news agency ANI, Reuters reported. The move marks the latest in a growing number of legal challenges faced by global tech platforms in India.

The High Court had ruled last week that the content on ANI’s Wikipedia page — which described the agency as facing criticism for being a “propaganda tool” of the government was defamatory and harmed its professional reputation. It ordered the content to be removed following a defamation suit filed by ANI in 2023.

“The impugned statements are…defamatory and tarnish the professional reputation of ANI,” the court had said in its ruling.

ANI also demanded an apology and ₹2 crore (approx. $240,000) in damages from Wikimedia, according to Reuters. The case is still being heard in court.

According to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, according to Reuters, Wikimedia has now appealed the decision and sought a hearing before a larger bench of the same court. The court’s website confirmed that the appeal was filed, but did not disclose specific details. The hearing, which briefly came up on Monday, has been deferred to a later date that has not yet been announced.

The case adds to the increasing scrutiny of tech platforms by Indian courts over content moderation and alleged defamation. Wikipedia, a community-edited platform, often finds itself at the intersection of free speech and reputational concerns, particularly in politically sensitive environments.

Wikimedia’s legal troubles mirror a separate ongoing case involving social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which is challenging Indian government orders to block posts related to the 2021 farmers’ protests.

Published on: Apr 08, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
