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Will the iPhone 18 Pro Max be Apple's most expensive iPhone yet? Here’s what to expect

Will the iPhone 18 Pro Max be Apple's most expensive iPhone yet? Here’s what to expect

Apple could plan a tiered pricing strategy, where lower-storage models (such as 256GB or 512GB) may see a smaller price increase

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026 12:51 PM IST
Will the iPhone 18 Pro Max be Apple's most expensive iPhone yet? Here’s what to expectiPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to get a significant price hike this year amid global memory chip storage.

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro series is launching in nearly 2 months, and rumours surrounding the price hike have already started to circulate. In June, Apple increased prices of its existing devices across iPads, MacBooks, and Macs, creating much anticipation over an iPhone price hike. 

Now, as the launch is nearing, experts and media reports suggest that iPhone 18 Pro Max could get a $300 (about  Rs 28,599) price hike, compared to iPhone 17 Pro Max.

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Must read: iPhone 18, iPhone 18e launch in 2027: RAM storage, processor, and what upgrades to expect

iPhone 18 Pro Max price hike

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple's estimated bill of materials (BOM) for the 1TB storage variant of iPhone 18 Pro Max is close to $900, which is roughly $350 higher than the estimated $550 BOM of the 1TB iPhone 17 Pro Max. This price hike is suspected due to rising memory chip prices, which are likely to push up its manufacturing cost.

The biggest contributor to the price hike is NAND flash storage and DRAM chips, that helps stores and run your apps, photos, videos, and files even when the phone is switched off. The report highlighted that NAND storage alone is now estimated to cost more than $250. This price hike is projected due to the growing demand for AI infrastructure and hardware.

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Must read: Apple wants your iPhone to handle bigger AI tasks on-device; Here's how

On the other hand, the integration of the upcoming A20 Pro chip could also add to the price when it comes to smartphone production. The new chip is said to be fabricated with Apple’s first 2-nanometre process, which adds a significant wafer cost over the current N3P process used for the A19 Pro.

However, it is said that Apple may not pass the entire price hike to customers. It is anticipated that Apple could use a tiered pricing strategy, where lower-storage models (such as 256GB or 512GB) may see a smaller price increase, compared to higher-storage variants, as they use more expensive memory components.

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Published on: Jul 13, 2026 12:51 PM IST
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