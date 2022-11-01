Willing to pay Rs 650 for a Twitter Blue Tick in India? Musk drops a hint about the pricing

Twitter Blue Tick is turning out to be quite a coveted asset, or it soon will be. Elon Musk has dropped a major hint at how he plans to charge for the blue tick and some other premium features. Musk has announced that Twitter is working on a revamped verification system. There were reports that Musk will charge as high as $20 (roughly Rs 1650) for the new Twitter Blue which will also come with the Blue Tick privilege. However, now Musk has released a tweet asking readers if an $8 charge (Roughly Rs 650) for a Blue Tick is good enough.

Will you pay Rs 650 for Twitter Blue Tick in India?



In his tweet Musk said, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” For reference, Twitter currently charges around $4.50 for the Twitter Blue subscription in select markets where it is available. There is a premium of around 56-57 per cent. However, there is no paid service that is available in the Indian market. A simple conversion yields a sum of Rs 650 but, considering the lower per-capita income, Twitter could consider dropping the prices.

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022