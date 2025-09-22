Windows 10 reaches end of life: Three ways to keep using your PC after October 2025

Microsoft will officially end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, closing a decade-long chapter for one of its most widely used operating systems. After this date, Windows 10 devices will no longer receive feature updates, security patches, or official support. However, that doesn’t mean users need to discard their machines.

Advertisement

Here are the three main options available to continue using your computer securely beyond the end-of-life deadline.

1. Enroll in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program

The simplest option is to sign up for Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which extends critical and security updates until October 13, 2026.

Microsoft offers three enrollment methods:

• Free: Available if you back up files to OneDrive.

• Microsoft Rewards: Redeemable with 1,000 Rewards points.

• Paid: A one-time purchase for $30 (₹2,500 approx.).

Users can register up to 10 devices linked to the same Microsoft account. Once enrolled, PCs will continue receiving essential security updates but not new features or improvements.

2. Upgrade a supported PC to Windows 11

Advertisement

If your device meets Microsoft’s system requirements, upgrading to Windows 11 is the recommended route. Compatible hardware includes a processor with TPM 2.0 support, at least 4GB of RAM, and Secure Boot enabled.

The upgrade can be completed via:

• Windows Update in Settings

• The Windows 11 Installation Assistant

• A clean installation using an ISO file

For systems still using BIOS with an MBR partition, conversion to UEFI with GPT is necessary before upgrading. Microsoft’s MBR2GPT tool allows this without data loss.

3. Upgrade unsupported PCs with workarounds

For older machines that don’t meet the requirements, it’s technically possible to install Windows 11 using custom media creation tools like Rufus, which can bypass TPM and Secure Boot checks.

Advertisement

While this method keeps unsupported hardware usable, Microsoft does not recommend it. Updates may not be reliable, and missing hardware-level protections could leave devices vulnerable.

Backup before upgrading

Regardless of the option chosen, experts strongly recommend performing a full system backup before attempting upgrades or ESU enrollment. This ensures that data can be restored in case of failed installations or compatibility issues.

What this means for users

Windows 10 PCs will continue to function after the October 2025 deadline, but without updates, security risks will rise sharply. The ESU program provides a short-term buffer, while Windows 11 offers the safest long-term path. For those running older machines, unsupported upgrades can keep them alive, but at a cost to stability and protection.