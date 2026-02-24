Wishlink raises $17.5 million funding led by Vertex Ventures to expand its creator, brand network

Wishlink, a creator commerce platform, has raised $17.5 million in a Series B funding round, led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India. Existing investors, including Fundamentum and Elevation Capital, also participated in the round.

The company said it plans to use the funding to expand its creator and brand network. It added that it will also invest in technology that helps improve shopping experiences for consumers, providing better collaboration between creators and brands.

“In the last 4 years, we've seen creators increasingly influence how consumers discover and buy products, and we strongly believe that building deep tech infrastructure will allow this ecosystem to scale sustainably, creating immense value for consumers, brands and creators alike,” co-founder Shaurya Gupta said.

The platform claims that it has over 40,000 monthly active content creators, 500 brands and marketplaces, and has recorded over Rs 350 crore in monthly sales. It helps consumers to discover products across major e-commerce marketplaces, including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Meesho, and Shopsy, which are recommended by creators.

"We aim to empower lakhs of creators to earn sustainably from their content, enabling their audiences to shop better, while adding immense value to brands across their funnel,” he added.

The company previously raised $7 million in February 2024 in a round led by Fundamentum and Elevation Capital.

The startup competes with platforms like Lehlah, which is backed by Nikhil Kamath.