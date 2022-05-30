WWDC 2022: Apple expected to showcase enhanced lock screen, redesigned Mac apps

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC is scheduled to take place on June 6 and reports suggest that the company is planning to showcase an enhanced Lock Screen with iOS 16, among a whole bunch of other features. According to Mark Gurman, there is also improved multitasking coming to iPadOS 16, refined navigation in watchOS 9, redesigned apps in macOS 13, and additional smart home features in tvOS 16 incoming.

Gurman mentioned his expectations from WWDC 2022 in his ‘Power On’ newsletter and added that he expects the updates to be “fairly significant”.

As far as the updated Lock Screen is concerned, Apple is expected to unveil a new wallpaper that displays information. “Apple is planning major enhancements for the Lock Screen, including wallpapers that have widget-like capabilities,” Gurman wrote. “Further, I'm told iOS 16 builds in future support for an always-on lock screen, something Apple was originally planning for last year's iPhone 13,” Gurman added.

For iPadOS 16, Gurman said that he’s expecting “major changes to windowing and multitasking" and tvOS 16 should get “more smart-home tie-ins”.

Additionally, Gurman added that the Messages app should get “more social network-like functionality, particularly around audio messages". Speaking of the Health app, Gurman said that while he does not expect Apple to expand it to iPadOS or macOS, there should be a lot of new features coming in to help it work better with the iPhone and the Apple Watch.

“Significant improvements to watchOS that affect day-to-day operating and navigation” are expected for watchOS 9 along with “refreshes for existing Apple Watch faces and a new Low Power Mode”.

System Preferences on macOS 13 is expected to be overhauled to bring it more in line with iOS’ Settings app “including individual settings being organized by app, as well as other redesigns for default apps”.

Gurman mentioned in his newsletters that all the new OS’, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13, should be unveiled at WWDC on June 6 followed by a round of beta testing before they are officially rolled out later this year.

