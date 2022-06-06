WWDC 2022: Apple is working on its own search engine, but we won’t get to see today

Apple has reportedly been working on a search engine of its own to take on Google. According to a report that cites tech blogger Robert Scoble, Apple is going to announce the new search engine during the Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) next year, that’s 2023.

Scoble mentioned in a series of tweets that Apple’s search engine might go live by January 2023 “at the earliest” and according to TechRadar, the blogger got the information from “conversations with sources and partly on deduction”. The blogger also called WWDC 2022, that’s going to kick off in a few hours, as “the most expensive product launch of all time”.

Scoble mentioned in his tweets that this year’s WWDC “will be the first of three different events that Apple is preparing for the next year introducing the world to augmented reality (a new form that we haven't seen yet)”. However, we don’t expect to see any other product besides new MacBook Airs being introduced at WWDC later today.

Apple's WWDC will be the first of three different events that Apple is preparing for the next year introducing the world to augmented reality (a new form that we haven't seen yet).



Thread: — Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer) May 28, 2022

Now, we’ve not heard much about Apple’s own search engine but it is not surprising. However, given Google’s dominance in the space, Apple is going to have its hand full. But given that there are more than enough Apple devices out there, it might not be difficult to nudge people over to its own search engine, gradually. The company might also make its own search engine the default option on its devices.

The WWDC 2022 keynote, that’s going to be addressed by Tim Cook, should introduce us to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and probably realityOS as well. This realityOS is going to power Apple’s mixed reality headset when it launches. Some reports also mention that we might see Apple M2 chip at the keynote tonight.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2022 is a few hours away: How to watch it and what to expect

Also Read: WWDC 2022: MacBook Air M2, Mac Pro launching at iOS 16 launch event?