WWDC 2022: Apple might reveal MacBook Air and macOS design changes on June 6

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just a few days away and the company is expected to give us a look at all the new software updates coming to the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Macs, and to Apple TV. These software updates are going to determine how we use the Apple devices going forward.

So far we know that Apple is going to give us a look at iOS 16 and macOS 13 - but we don’t know for certain what these OS updates are going to feature. According to some rumours, iOS 16 should bring in lock screen widget support, always-on display, along with a notification system overhaul. But for all practical purposes we need to wait till June 6 to know for certain. One thing is for sure, though, Apple is going to include upgrades that works best with the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

While WWDC is ideally saved for software announcements, some reports suggest that Apple might give us a look at new colourful MacBook Air laptops that are going to powered by the M2 chip, along with design changes coming to macOS 13.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple might announce the M2 chip at WWDC 2022 alongside the new MacBook Air with a new design and colour options. Rumours suggest that the redesign might include a notched screen, like we’ve seen on the MacBook Pro devices, and some major refreshments in the internals for better performance.

Gurman is of the opinion that macOS 13 is also going to include a redesigned System Preferences app as well.

Apple should announce all the OS updates over the keynote that’s going to happen on June 6. This is going to be followed by the developer beta release before a more formal rollout later this year.

