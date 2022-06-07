WWDC 2022: Apple unveils new MacBook Air powered by M2; check price and other details

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is usually about software and apps, but the company is known to make some great hardware announcements too. This year, Apple unveiled its new M2 chip and two MacBooks that are going to be powered by it - an all-new MacBook Air and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Air features a new design, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p HD camera, and it also marks the return of MagSafe charging.

The redesigned MacBook Air has a four-speaker sound system and promises up to 18 hours of battery life and both this and the M2-powered MacBook Pro will be available for sale next month. The MacBook Air is going to be available in four colours - silver, space gray, midnight, and starlight.

The MacBook Pro features up to 24GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration, up to 20-hours of battery life, and is now all the more charged up with the new M2 chip.

“We’re so excited to bring our new M2 chip to the world’s two most popular laptops — the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“Completely redesigned around M2, MacBook Air is thinner, lighter, and faster with a bigger display, better camera, and all-day battery life, in four beautiful finishes. Only with Apple silicon can you build such a thin and light notebook with a fanless design, and this combination of performance and capabilities. M2 also comes to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, featuring incredible performance, ProRes acceleration, up to 24GB of memory, and up to 20 hours of battery life — making our most portable pro notebook even better,” Joswiak added.

The MacBook Air measures 11.3mm and weighs only 2.7 pounds (1.22 kgs) and has an all-aluminum unibody. The return of the MagSafe ensures that the charging cable does not yank off if accidentally pulled. Along with MagSafe, the MacBook Air has two Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and a Force Touch trackpad.

So, how much are you going to pay?

The new MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro will be available online at apple.com and also at Apple stores. They will be available for sale next month.

The MacBook Air with M2 is priced at Rs 119,900 and Rs 109,900 for education. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 is priced at Rs 129,900 and Rs 119,900 for education.

