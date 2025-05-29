WWDC 2025 update: Apple expected to rejig software naming scheme; iOS 19 becomes iOS 26

Apple may be preparing to overhaul how it names its operating systems, shifting away from traditional version numbers in favour of a year-based scheme that mirrors naming strategies used by automakers and software rivals like Microsoft. According to a report from Bloomberg, the next wave of Apple software updates, which are expected to be unveiled at WWDC on 9 June, will adopt a new naming convention tied to the following calendar year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

That means this autumn’s major iOS release won’t be iOS 19 as expected, but instead iOS 26. The same applies across the entire software lineup, with upcoming versions expected to be named iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. The number 26 corresponds not to the year of release (2025), but to the following year (2026), similar to the naming scheme followed by car manufacturers.

The change is intended to simplify and unify Apple’s fragmented versioning system, which currently includes names like iOS 18, watchOS 12, macOS 15, and visionOS 2, all of which reflect differing timelines and release histories. The inconsistent numbering has often caused confusion among users and developers alike.

In addition to the rebranding, Apple is expected to unveil a major visual overhaul of its operating systems at WWDC 2025. Inspired by the sleek, spatial interface of visionOS on the Vision Pro headset, the design refresh could represent one of the most significant user interface updates in years, potentially aligning the look and feel across iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the new naming strategy appears to apply only to software. There is currently no indication that Apple plans to rename its hardware products, such as calling the upcoming iPhone 17 the iPhone 26.

Apple has not officially commented on the reported changes. More details are expected to emerge during the WWDC keynote, which kicks off on 9 June at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).