X is India’s top news app, Elon Musk’s one-word reaction goes viral

Elon Musk, who owns social media platform X (formerly Twitter), reacted to a user online who claimed that X is now the #1 news app on the App Store in India.

X user @cb_doge, who goes by DogeDesigner, posted “BREAKING: X is now the #1 news app on the AppStore in India.” The X user often gets replies from Musk, and this time, it was in the form of a single-word response: Cool.

Musk's response triggered a flurry of posts from users, with some celebrating X's success, while others mentioned that the platform is still filled with scammers who take advantage of the payout system on X. Certain X users also mentioned that X should be geoblocked in India.

An X user, @karlmehta, noted the success of the app, pointing towards a shift in the way news is consumed by people today. "Huge milestone. Signals a shift in how Gen Z & millennials consume news. Fast, social, algorithmic." Others also pointed to how conventional sources of media are no longer mainstream, and that news consumption patters have changed drastically in recent times.

The recent developments come against the backdrop of Musk's renewed interest in India. Recently, Musk met with Prime Minister Modi, hinting towards an upcoming visit to India. Modi also posted on X after the meeting that the two discussed "the immense potential for collaboration in areas of technology and innovation between India and the US."