However, this does not mean you get unrestricted access to everything your teenager does on X. The platform also sets clear boundaries on what you can monitor and which parts of your child’s account remain private.

How X parental controls work and what you can manage

According to X’s announcemnet, the feature is available for teenagers aged 13 to 17, while you must be at least 18 to supervise their account. Your teenager can be linked to only one parent or guardian at a time, while you can supervise up to five teenagers. Both you and your child must agree before supervision begins. You can generate a QR code or invitation link to connect the accounts, but remember that the invitation expires after 72 hours.

Advertisement

Once your accounts are linked, you can check your teenager’s screen time over the previous seven days and set daily usage limits in 15-minute increments. Once the limit is reached, access to X is locked for the rest of the day. The limit resets at midnight in your teenager’s local time.

DON'T MISS | WhatsApp takes on travel eSIM market with new in-app data plans: Jio among its partners

You can also restrict For You recommendations and videos to accounts your teenager follows, switch off sensitive media, approve new followers and add restricted words to filter posts and videos. Additionally, you can control who sends your teenager direct messages, manage photo tagging, protect their account, restrict discoverability through email addresses or phone numbers and turn off location information on posts. You can also see which accounts your teenager has one-to-one conversations with.

Advertisement

What you cannot see on your teenager’s X account

While these controls give you more oversight, X does not let you to access your teenager’s private activity. You cannot read their direct messages, view their search history or see which posts and videos they watch. You also cannot post, like, reply or send messages on their behalf, access their account or change their password.

Your teenager can see that you are supervising their account, which settings you manage and a record of changes made. They can also request to end supervision, but you must approve or deny that request.

You can end supervision at any time. Once you do, the managed settings are unlocked, but your teenager retains their account, posts and followers. The settings remain as they were until your teenager changes them.