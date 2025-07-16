X Premium is now up to 48% cheaper on mobile and desktop: Here are the new prices

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has substantially reduced subscription prices for users in India. The revised pricing, now live on the platform’s official portal, affects all tiers, Basic, Premium, and Premium Plus, with discounts of up to 48% on monthly and annual plans.

The most significant cut is in the Premium subscription for mobile users, now priced at ₹470 per month, down from ₹900, a 48% reduction. On the web, the Premium monthly rate has dropped by 34% to ₹427 from ₹650. This price gap reflects the commissions charged by app stores, which typically make mobile subscriptions more expensive.

The Premium tier includes features such as a verification checkmark and other exclusive benefits. Meanwhile, the more affordable Basic tier, which lacks verification but offers tools like post editing, longer posts, background video playback, and media downloads, is now priced at ₹170 per month (previously ₹243.75), with annual billing reduced from ₹2,590.48 to ₹1,700, marking a 34% drop.

X has also reduced the cost of its top-tier Premium Plus plan. On the web, users will now pay ₹2,570 per month, down from ₹3,470. Mobile users will see the most dramatic change, with the monthly fee cut from ₹5,100 to ₹3,000.

Premium Plus users receive additional features not available in other tiers, including an ad-free experience, the ability to publish full-length articles, and access to SuperGrok, X’s AI tool powered by Grok 4.

The pricing update reflects X’s strategy to grow its user base in emerging markets like India, where internet penetration is rising and competition among social platforms remains intense.