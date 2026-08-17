X reveals what makes posts go viral, and likes are not the biggest factor

What can give your X post a bigger boost?

The numbers reveal a significant difference between engagement types. If Phoenix predicts that you will share a post by copying its URL, that action carries an 80-times weight relative to a like, or roughly 40 times when compared with the like’s positive score of 0.5.

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Replies, quote posts and sharing through direct messages each have a weight of 5, while a predicted follow has a weight of 8. A repost has a weight of 1, compared with 0.5 for a like.

So, if you want greater visibility, simply collecting likes may not be enough. Shares, replies, quotes and follows can have a stronger influence on the ranking score.

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Negative reactions can reduce visibility

Phoenix also factors in actions that signal users do not want to see certain content. A predicted report carries a negative weight of -234, while mute is weighted around -59.

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“Not interested” and blocking carry negative weights of -43 and -31, respectively.

Compared with the 0.5 weight assigned to a like, these negative signals can therefore have a much larger impact on a post’s ranking.

X tests ‘Under the Hood’

X has also introduced Under the Hood, a pilot that lets selected users see aggregate information about labels that may affect the visibility of their posts or accounts.

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The feature is currently limited to a randomised group, with wider availability depending on user feedback.

For you as a creator, the takeaway is simple - a like is only one of many signals X considers when deciding what appears in your For You feed.