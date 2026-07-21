X unveils rebuilt Android app for improved performance: What’s new

In 2025, Elon Musk’s X acknowledged that the Android version of the X app lags behind its iOS version in performance, stability, and features. Now, the company has launched a rebuilt version of the X Android app, which is said to be built from the ground up. In an announcement, X said the new version will offer improvements in loading, scrolling, notifications, and more.

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“It's faster, smoother, and more reliable than the old version in every way. We modernised the foundation so everything just feels better: scrolling, loading, notifications, you name it,” the company said via an X post.

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In August 2025, X's Head of Product, Nikita Bier, revealed that the company was assembling an Android "dream team" to completely revamp the Android app experience. With a growing number of Android downloads, X made rebuilding and improving the Android app a major priority.

We've completely rebuilt the Android X app from the ground up.



It's faster, smoother, and more reliable than the old version in every way. We modernized the foundation so everything just feels better: scrolling, loading, notifications, you name it.pic.twitter.com/ULlSwiIlvV — Engineering (@Engineering) July 20, 2026

In a recent company release, Bier said that it is “one of the largest engineering projects in the company's history,” as the Android app was built from scratch, and it is not considered a regular app update. “It’s faster, smoother and more reliable. But most of all: it will enable us to build new features at lightning speed,” Bier wrote on X.

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X app for Android: What’s new

X says the Android app has been rewritten on a new Kotlin + Jetpack Compose foundation; the codebase is designed to make the app easier to maintain and faster to develop. The company highlights that the app brings major performance boosts, which may include faster loading times, smoother scrolling, and improved overall responsiveness.

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X says notifications have been improved with broader stability enhancements, and that the app offers greater stability than previous Android versions. Furthermore, Bier said the new architecture will let X introduce new features “at lightning speed.”

However, the rebuilt app is feature-complete; the company is still working on Hosting Spaces, performance improvements for older Android devices, Video Editor, and React with Video.

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The new rebuilt version of the X Android app has started to roll out globally; users can update the app via the Google Play Store and access the redesigned experience.