XChat, X's messaging app is unavailable on the Apple Store and Android's Play Store

Launched in April 2026, XChat was designed as a private, focused space for conversations outside the main X app. Its sudden disappearance raises questions about the future of X’s standalone messaging push, particularly after the platform had positioned the service as a separate destination for private communication.

XChat disappears after April launch

XChat allowed communication using end-to-end encryption and disappearing messages. The app was described as a private, focused space built for conversation and launched in April 2026.

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At launch, XChat offered direct messages and group chats, audio and video calls, file sharing, PIN protection and disappearing messages. X also said the app had no ads or tracking. Users could edit or delete messages for everyone in a conversation and receive alerts when someone attempted to take a screenshot.

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The app had been tested with a small group of beta users before its wider launch. X had also said that more updates were planned, with X’s lead designer describing XChat as only the beginning of its messaging plans.

What happens to XChat now?

For now, X has not provided a reason for removing the app or confirmed whether it will return. The disappearance therefore leaves users unclear about whether this is a temporary removal, a technical issue or the end of XChat as a standalone product.

The move is notable because X had recently launched the service as a dedicated alternative to messaging within its main platform.