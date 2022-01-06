Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Xiaomi launches 'fastest charging smartphone in the country'

Xiaomi has launched its much-awaited Xiaomi 11i devices in India, one of which comes with 120W hyper charge support making it the “fastest charging smartphone in the country” yet.

The two new devices introduced by Xiaomi today include the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and the Xiaomi 11i. The former supports 120W HyperCharge technology, while the latter comes with a 67W TurboCharge technology support.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge uses a combination of new technology across the battery, charging circuit, etc, along with the 120W charger that is included in the box to make the smartphone charge to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. This, as Xiaomi claims, makes the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge the fastest charging smartphone in the country. And for those users who do not need or want hyper charging on their devices, there is the Xiaomi 11i which has 67W TurboCharge support and can power up the device to 50 per cent in 13 minutes. The Xiaomi 11i also has a slightly bigger batter as compared to the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, besides which, all other features on the two devices are absolutely identical.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge specs and features

Xiaomi’s new smartphone is the first to feature the company’s proprietary 120W HyperCharge technology. The company explained during the launch event on Thursday that the device has Dual Charge pumps that adjust the volume and amperage for higher wattage intake. The voltage is lowered and the amperage is raised by these Dual Charge pumps to optimise the charging process.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge also has a dual-cell battery structure that accommodates parallel charging in split cells and doubles the available input. There are also multiple tab windings (MTW) that helps extend the time of high current and supports real-time cell current and voltage monitoring thereby reducing the charging time.

The smartphone has graphene-based Li-ion batteries that allow better conductivity than other batteries and vapor chamber cooling for quick heat dissipation.

With such fast charging, safety is a big question. Xiaomi mentioned that its HyperCharge tech has been certified with TUV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification and the device also has 34 charging and battery safety features in place covering everything between the charging path to the battery. There are also nine thermal sensors on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge that monitor real-time temperature on the device.

Speaking of battery longevity, Xiaomi said that its hyper-charging smartphone retains up to 80 per cent capacity even after 800 charge-discharge cycles as compared to the 60 per cent battery capacity retention after 500 charge-discharge cycles, typically seen on other smartphones”. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge can also be charged under extreme weather conditions and provides up to 12W charging speeds even at -10 degree centigrades.

Xiaomi has put a 4,500mAh battery on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge with 120W HyperCharge support while the Xiaomi 11i has a 5160mAh battery with 67W TurboCharge support.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC making this smartphone one the first to debut in India with this chipset. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC is based on a 6nm manufacturing process.

The devices have Dual 5G SIM support, WiFi 6 support, Truly Global 5G connectivity with support for eight bands. Both the smartphones have Virtual RAM expansion support and users can expand the RAM up to 32GB and storage up to 1TB with the Hybrid SIM slot. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i run on MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition.

These smartphones have a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate coupled with 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also has 1200nits of peak brightness along with a 360-degree ambient light sensor and feature a 1.76mm Ultra Narrow bezel with a 2.96mm punch-hole screen. The devices sport dual symmetrical stereo speaker setup powered by Dolby Atmos.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i feature a flat-edge design with glass on both sides and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. There is the fan-favourite IR Blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and IP53 rating.

For the camera system, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i feature a triple camera setup with a 108MP HM2 image sensor. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide camera sensor with a 120° FOV along with a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera. The camera setup supports 4K video recording at 30 fps, multiple video modes and effects including VLOG modes.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i are available in four colour options: Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black, Camo Green and Purple Mist, and they all have an Anti-Glare Matte finish.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i price and availability

The Xiaomi 11i has been launched in two variants -

6GB/128GB for Rs 24,999

8GB/128 GB for Rs 26,999

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge has been launched in two variants as well -

6GB/128GB for Rs 26,999

8GB/128GB for Rs 28,999

Both the devices will be available from 12 January across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorised retail partners.

Also Read: Rs 653 cr fine due to disagreement on how to determine price of imported goods: Xiaomi

Also Read: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is selling at Rs 21,499 and it is an offer you should consider