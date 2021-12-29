Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, 12X launched; check price, availability, specs

We pretty much knew everything about the Xiaomi 12 series devices thanks to the leaks and renders, but now the devices are finally official. Post the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Xiaomi was one of the first companies to announce that their Xiaomi 12 flagship devices would be powered by the chip.

Xiaomi has launched three phones as a part of the series - the Xiaomi 12, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X. For now, all the devices have been launched in China and there is no official word on when the devices will make it to other countries.

Xiaomi 12 series specs

The base Xiaomi 12 model has a 6.28-inch screen while the 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch screen. The former has a 1080p resolution and the Pro gets a 2K. Both the devices support 120Hz refresh rates. Both the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM.

On the battery end of things, the Xiaomi 12 has a 4,500 mAh battery and the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 4,600 mAh one. The Xiaomi 12 gets a 67W wired charging support while the 12 Pro brings in, the company’s fastest yet, the 120W wired charging support.

Both the devices run MIUI 13 based on Android 12, in all likelihood.

For cameras, the Xiaomi 12 has a 50MP IMX766 sensor primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and 50MP telemacro lens. The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets three 50MP lenses - a 50MP with an IMX707 sensor primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto lens.

The Xiaomi 12X is being offered as the cheaper alternative to both these other devices and while it is the same size as the Xiaomi 12, the company has dialled back on some of the other specs.

The Xiaomi 12X is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset instead of the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it does not support wireless charging. Besides these two features, the Xiaomi 12X still charges at 67W and has the same 50MP camera setup on the back as the Xiaomi 12.

Xiaomi 12 series prices and availability

The Xiaomi 12 is priced starting at CNY 3,699 (Rs 43,380 approx) for 8GB/128GB and goes up to CNY 4,399 (Rs 51,589 approx) for the 12GB/256GB.

The prices for the Xiaomi 12 Pro start from CNY 4,699 (Rs 55,107 approx) for the base model and CNY 5,399 (Rs 63,316 approx) for the top-end one.

The Xiaomi 12X is priced starting at CNY 3,199 (Rs 37,516 approx).

