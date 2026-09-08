Xiaomi's new passport-style foldable is answer to Apple’s iPhone Ultra: All you need to know

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Xiaomi is also emphasising the 18 Fold’s thin, lightweight design and multitasking capabilities, which are designed to enhance the user experience on the larger inner display.

Wide design takes centre stage

The Xiaomi 18 Fold uses a wide, medium-fold design that stays closer to a conventional smartphone when closed. According to Xiaomi, the phone weighs 219 grams and is only 5.02mm thick when unfolded.

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The wider inner display is designed for multitasking, allowing you to run three apps side by side when the device is opened. Xiaomi is also offering the phone in a cherry red colour option.

XRing O3 powers the foldable

The 18 Fold is powered by Xiaomi’s self-developed XRing O3 AI processor. Xiaomi claims the chip offers better responsiveness than Apple’s A19 Pro. The device also uses LPDDR6 memory supplied by Chinese memory maker CXMT.

You can choose between 12GB and 16GB of RAM, while storage options range from 256GB to 1TB.

Xiaomi 18 Fold price and availability

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is priced between 10,999 yuan and 14,999 yuan in China, depending on the configuration. Xiaomi has not yet confirmed international availability.

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Its launch comes shortly before Apple’s event, putting Xiaomi’s latest foldable in the spotlight as attention turns towards the next wave of premium smartphones.