Xiaomi 18 Pro series - What does the rear display offer?

The secondary display is one of the biggest additions to the Xiaomi 18 Pro series. Built using the same custom M11 panel as the main screen, it supports a 1-120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits, according to Xiaomi. Beyond showing notifications for calls, maps, ride-hailing and food delivery apps, the rear screen can display pinned text and images, such as boarding passes and QR codes. It also lets you frame selfies, group photos and vlogs using the rear cameras. When the camera detects more than three people, it automatically switches to an ultra-wide view. You can also preview 8K video recordings at up to 30fps.

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The display also gets AI-powered features. AI Interpreter supports face-to-face translation in 29 languages, showing each speaker’s language on their respective screen. Xiaomi’s GenAI Apps feature lets you create mini apps by describing what you want in natural language, with more than 50 preset apps available as starting points.

Dual 200MP Leica cameras and Snapdragon processors

Photography is another major focus. Both smartphones feature a 200MP main camera and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. The telephoto camera supports 75mm portraits, 150mm optical-level zoom and 12cm telemacro photography.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max gets an upgraded Light Fusion 960L main camera sensor, which Xiaomi says delivers a 16.2EV high dynamic range. Both phones support video recording at up to 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision and 8K at 30fps.

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Under the hood, the Pro Max runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, while the Pro gets the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. Both chips are built on TSMC’s 2nm process and support on-device AI features such as offline translation and writing tools. The Pro Max also gets an upgraded cooling system, which Xiaomi claims improves cooling efficiency by up to 50% compared with the Xiaomi 17.

Battery, display and privacy features

The two models differ in battery capacity and wired charging speeds. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max packs a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 18 Pro gets a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Both phones feature Xiaomi’s Privacy Display, which uses dedicated pixels to restrict screen visibility from side angles when Privacy Mode is enabled. You can apply the feature to selected apps, notifications and other on-screen content. There is also a Privacy Notice feature that can alert you when someone nearby is detected.

For the main display, the series gets Xiaomi HyperRGB 2.0 technology, a 1-120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits. The Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 6.4-inch screen, while the Pro Max gets a larger 6.9-inch display.

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Xiaomi 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max price and India availability

The Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at EUR 1,399 (approximately Rs 1.44 lakh), while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max starts at EUR 1,599 (approximately Rs 1.65 lakh). Both models will be available in Black, White, Cosmic Blue and Velvet Red, with multiple storage variants.

While the phones have now launched in global markets, Xiaomi has not announced an India launch date or India pricing. It has also not confirmed whether both models will be available in the country.