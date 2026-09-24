Xiaomi 18 Pro, Pro Max launched with 8,500mAh battery and dual 200MP cameras: What’s new

However, the more notable addition is the privacy screen, which can automatically detect people looking at the phone and activate itself. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Pro models will launch outside China, though details on international pricing are still awaited. The lineup starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly ₹85,800) in China.

Features and specifications of Xiaomi 18 Pro

The Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch 2436×1120 and 120Hz AMOLED display, along with a 2.7-inch 912×596 120Hz rear display.

It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 27W wireless charging. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main camera, a 200MP 3.2x telephoto camera and a 50MP 102-degree ultrawide camera.

Advertisement

Must Read: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series is here: Qualcomm’s new chips target flagship AI smartphones

The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset and is available with 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, using UFS 4.1 storage.

Features and specifications of Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max targets users who want a larger display and battery, featuring a 6.9-inch 2624×1208 120Hz AMOLED display and a 2.9-inch 976×596 120Hz rear display.

It gets a bigger 8,500mAh battery, with 100W wired and 27W wireless charging support. The camera setup remains the same as the Pro, with a 200MP main sensor, 200MP 3.2x telephoto camera and 50MP 102-degree ultrawide camera.

Advertisement

Under the hood, the Pro Max uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor and comes with 12GB or 16GB RAM. You can choose between 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, and Xiaomi is also offering a transparent edition of the Pro Max.

Privacy screen can detect onlookers

The new privacy screen is designed to prevent people from viewing the phone from an angle. According to 9to5Google, Xiaomi uses the front camera to detect onlookers and automatically activate the feature. Location-based triggers can also turn it on in crowded public areas, as per The Verge report.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series starts at CNY 5,999 (around ₹85,800) in China. Xiaomi has confirmed an international debut for the Pro models, but it has not yet announced global pricing.