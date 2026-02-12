Xiaomi aligns with Budget 2026 push, says nearly 100% of phones, tablets now made in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has said nearly its entire core product portfolio for India is now manufactured locally, aligning itself with the Union Budget 2026’s emphasis on deeper localisation and higher domestic value addition.

Speaking to Business Today, Xiaomi India Chief Operating Officer Sudhin Mathur said the company has steadily scaled up its manufacturing footprint over the past decade.

“Almost 100% of our phones are made in India. All our tablets are made in India, and all our wearables are made in India. Even some of the IoT category products are also made in India,” Mathur said.

90% revenue locally sourced

The Union Budget 2026 sharpened its focus on moving beyond basic assembly to building higher value addition and stronger supply chains within India. Xiaomi, which began manufacturing in India in 2014-15, says it is well-positioned within that framework.

Mathur said the company was among the early entrants to local manufacturing.

“Today, almost 90% of the revenue is locally sourced and locally manufactured,” he said.

The company’s domestic value addition currently stands at about 35%, excluding certain non-PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) components.

“Our domestic value addition is close to about 35%, which is other than the non-PCBA related. So a lot of our components, like batteries, chargers, covers, plastic components, all of them have been localised in India,” Mathur added.

What still gets imported

Despite the near-total localisation across smartphones, tablets and wearables, some components continue to be imported.

Xiaomi still imports camera modules and display panels for assembly in India. Certain IoT products are also sourced from overseas, though the company said it is evaluating local vendor partnerships to deepen localisation further.

Mathur noted that the company is actively assessing opportunities to expand local manufacturing across more components and product categories.

Premium push and ‘3-screen’ strategy

As it strengthens its domestic manufacturing base, Xiaomi is preparing for a strategic shift in 2026.

The company plans to push deeper into the premium segment across TVs, tablets and other AIoT devices under what Mathur described as a “3-screen premiumisation” roadmap.

“We want to be known as a high-tech company, and we keep investing a lot in R&D. In the last five years, we spent close to about $10 billion… and we are looking at doubling that in the next five years,” Mathur said.

The transition marks a shift from being seen primarily as a smartphone brand to building a broader ecosystem spanning smartphones, televisions and tablets.