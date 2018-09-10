Xiaomi backed Huami launches two new wearables starting at Rs 3,999

Xiaomi backed Huami has launched two new wearables in India. The new Amazfit Pace and Amazfit Cor belong to completely different categories. While Amazfit Cor falls mostly in the fitness band category, Amazfit Pace is a smartwatch with a round dial and all essential sensors.

The Amazfit Cor is prized at Rs 3,999 and the Amazfit Pace is priced at Rs 9,999. Both gadgets are available on Amazon India's website.

Amazfit Cor

The fitness tracking band features a 1.23-inch curved IPS color LCD touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3 and anti-fingerprint coating.

The band comes with sensors that can track daily steps, distance traveled, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep quality, special sport modes (running, treadmill, cycling and walking).

Amazfit Cor gets 5 ATM water resistance that allows the user to take it to depths of up to 50 meters for swimming and other water activities. The company claims a battery life of 12 days with normal use on a single charge.

The user can receive notifications for emails, SMS, phone calls, as well as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Snap, Slack, weather forecast and other mobile apps.

Amazfit Pace

Amazfit Pace features a durable ceramic bezel and always-on display. The smartwatch comes with an IP67 certification making it dust and water resistant.

The smartwatch gets GPS+GLONASS, optical heart rate sensor, 9-axis IMU sensors and sport tracking for running and 8 other activities.

The device can be connected wirelessly to Bluetooth earbuds. The smartwatch also gets an internal storage of 2GB to store audio files.

The user can receive notifications for emails, SMS messages, call reminders, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Snap, Slack, weather forecasts and other apps from their mobile phones.