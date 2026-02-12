Xiaomi bets on premium push in India with ‘three-screen’ strategy

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is sharpening its focus on India’s premium consumer electronics market, outlining plans to expand beyond smartphones and double down on televisions, tablets and other connected devices as it seeks higher margins in the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

In an interview with Business Today, Xiaomi India Chief Operating Officer Sudhin Mathur said the company would pursue a “3-screen premiumisation journey” spanning televisions, tablets and smartphones in 2026.

“We are going to bring to our consumers great immersive and innovative display technologies on televisions, on tablets and on phones as well,” Mathur said.

The strategy marks a shift for Xiaomi, long associated with value-for-money smartphones, toward higher-priced devices and larger screens as Indian consumers upgrade.

“Our strategy is also to double down on the non-phone business. So, TV is going to be another important category and segment for us,” Mathur added.

Mathur said consumers were increasingly opting for larger and more advanced displays, noting that about 40% of the smart TV market is expected to be QLED or above this year. Xiaomi plans to capitalise on the trend with new 75-inch QLED TV launches.

Alongside its product push, the company is investing in premium after-sales infrastructure. Mathur said Xiaomi had begun opening dedicated service centres designed to deliver a more upscale customer experience.

These service centres will provide high-quality repairs, he said, adding that they would also function as experience zones showcasing the company’s product portfolio.

Xiaomi is also expected to expand its premium smartphone portfolio in 2026. The company’s flagship presence in India includes its number series, with the Xiaomi 17 series slated for launch in March 2026.

“The year started on a great note with the Note 15 series launch. Now we will strengthen our performance in the premium and mid segment, because that’s where the market seems to be,” Mathur said.