Xiaomi India rejigs top leadership, Alvin Tse appointed as general manager for India

Following Manu Jain’s transition to a global role as group vice president at Xiaomi after handlings operations for seven years in India, Xiaomi has announced some organisational changes for the India arm. Jain is currenty responsible for international strategy for Xaiomi along with international marketing and PR.

Since Jain’s transition, the India business has been helmed by Chief Operating Officer Muralikrishnan B, Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy, and Chief Financial Officer Sameer BS Rao. All the three will be continuing in their roles at Xiaomi.

Additionally, to oversee the whole business, Alvin Tse has been brought in as General Manager for Xiaomi India. Tse is a part of Xiaomi Global’s founding team, Poco’s founding member, and former general manager for Xiaomi Indonesia.

“Post his transition, Alvin will join hands with the Xiaomi India leadership team and support the company's next phase of growth. Being a British national and true global citizen, Alvin has helped Xiaomi expand successfully into many global markets. Educated at Stanford University and has worked across four of the largest smartphone and internet markets in the world, Alvin enjoys bridging markets, people, and opportunities,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

Xiaomi is also bringing back Anuj Sharma who will be rejoining as Chief Marketing Officer for Xiaomi India. “In his role, Anuj Sharma will spearhead the overall brand and marketing strategy. He will play an instrumental role in bolstering Xiaomi's connect with consumers across the nation,” the company said.

Also Read: Not Xiaomi 12 Ultra, this Xiaomi phone may be first to use Leica branded cameras

Also Read: Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7 and 69 other phones: Check full list