Xiaomi initiates probe after Mi 11 Lite smartphone explodes while charging

Days after reports of a OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone bursting into flames did rounds on social media, one more incident of explosion in a Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G handset has come to light.

And again, the incident has occurred in India. A user took to Twitter to report the explosion. He posted four pictures of his Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G handset which he said exploded while charging.

The user goes by the name of - Pathala Lava Kumar @Prudhvi41862514. However, the tweet was later deleted by him.

Also Read: Xiaomi rolls out 'Mi Store on Wheels'; to sell smartphones, smart TVs, CCTV cameras

Commenting on the matter, a Xiaomi spokesperson said in a statement that it is probing the case and will resolve it at the earliest.

"At Xiaomi India, customer safety is of utmost importance and we take such matters seriously. At this stage, our team is investigating this case to determine the cause and ensure that the matter is resolved at the earliest. All our devices go through various levels of stringent quality tests to ensure that the quality of the device is not compromised at any level," the company stated.

This is the second such instance of an explosion of a smartphone this week. A OnePlus Nord 2 device reportedly also burst into flames earlier this week wherein the explosion caused severe burns to the victim's torso. BusinessToday.In has reached out to the company.

Also Read: Xiaomi completes business registration of EV unit

A Twitter user who seems to be known to the victim posted pictures of the smartphone after the blast and the victim's burn. It looked like from the photos that the device was in the victim's pocket when it caught fire, leaving severe burns.