Xiaomi to launch new TV series today at 3pm; here's what you can expect

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Mi TV series today. The company has been teasing Mi fans with features that are expected in the new series. The company has made sure that this new line-up will be that of a smart TV series which might come with Xiaomi's custom built Patchwall interface.

The event will begin at 3pm today and can be streamed live on Xiaomi's official Facebook page. The Chinese company entered the Indian TV industry last month on Feb 14. Now, the company is all set to launch a new "more accessible" television series.

We can expect Xiaomi to launch one of their two budget-oriented TV series, Mi TV 4C or Mi TV 4A. Recently, the company launched a 40-inch variant of the Mi TV 4A in China at a price of 1,699 Yuan, which roughly comes down to a price of Rs 17,500.

Earlier reports suggested that the company will launch this very series in India. However, a recent leak suggests otherwise. The company accidentally listed a new TV on their official website, along with the pricing of the panel.

The leaked TV belonged to the Mi TV 4C series with a display size of 43 inches. As per the listing, the price of Mi TV 4C 43 was pegged at Rs 27,999. This TV is expected to feature a FullHD panel along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. In China, Xiaomi is selling cheaper variant of the same TV with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.

This new series will be placed below the Mi TV 4 55-inch that was launched last month at a price of Rs 39,999. So far, the company has been having problems with the demand of the Mi TV 4 as most of them are going out of stock in a matter of seconds.

Xiaomi might be able to distribute this demand in a better way with the new TV-series as it is expected to be made available in greater numbers.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro have also been a success for the brand as the company claimed to sell 3 lakh units of Redmis within the first three minutes of the sale.