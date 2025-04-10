Xiaomi launches X Pro QLED TV series in India with Dolby Vision, smart features; see price and offers

Xiaomi India has unveiled its latest QLED TV range under the X Pro Series, adding three new models to its smart TV portfolio. The new lineup aims to deliver a cinematic experience at home, with enhanced visuals, immersive sound, and a host of smart features tailored for Indian households.

The X Pro Series features Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, a tool that preserves the director’s original vision with the correct frame rate, sharpness, and aspect ratio. The new TVs also boast Xiaomi Sound with 34W speakers, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X for deeper audio output, and Dolby Audio for crystal-clear dialogue and bass.

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, "At Xiaomi, we are not merely responding to market trends; we are looking to shape the future of home entertainment. Audiences want to foster shared moments with family and yearn for experiences that bring the magic of cinema into their homes. The Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series exemplifies this vision by merging cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs. By offering Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode for uncompromised storytelling, Xiaomi Sound for unparalleled audio clarity, and intelligent content curation tailored to individual preferences, we are redefining the essence of home entertainment. Our broader ambition is to build an integrated ecosystem where smart devices converge to create a more connected, intuitive, and immersive future for our users."

The TVs come loaded with PatchWall and Xiaomi TV+, offering access to live channels, smart recommendations, and a kid-safe mode. Voice control via Google Assistant and support for Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Miracast enable seamless content sharing. Xiaomi also highlighted its new smart remote, featuring quick access to popular streaming platforms and voice commands.

Pricing and offers:

• 43-inch model: ₹31,999 (offer price ₹29,999 with HDFC card discount)

• 55-inch model: ₹44,999 (offer price ₹42,999)

• 65-inch model: ₹64,999 (offer price ₹61,999)

All models will be available starting April 16 on mi.com, Flipkart, and offline retail stores with no-cost EMI options and zero down payment.