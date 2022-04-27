Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi OLED Vision 55 TV

Xiaomi has launched three devices in India - its latest flagship smartphone the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the Xiaomi Pad 5, and the Xiaomi OLED Vision 55 smart TV. Along with this the company also introduced the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A series in India which are going to be successors to its bestselling TV series. The launch of the Xiaomi Pad 5 marks the company’s return to the tablet market.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specs

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the latest flagship device that features Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a metal camera enclosure. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1500 nits. It has a 120Hz refresh rate that changes according to the content on the screen.

The smartphone features a triple 50MP camera setup on the back covering wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto shooters and the cameras also feature Xiaomi's Pro Focus prowess which includes Motion Tracking Focus, Motion Capture Focus and Eye Tracking Focus. Low light photography on the Xiaomi 12 Pro is boosted with Ultra Night Photo and Ultra Night Video modes. On the front there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a quad speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and there is a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. This smartphone supports Xiaomi’s proprietary 120W HyperCharge and is accompanied by a 120W charger in the box. This can charge the battery to 100 per cent in just 18 minutes. There is also support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will run Android 12 out-of-the-box with MIUI 13 on top.

Xiaomi Pad 5

The Xiaomi Pad 5 marks Xiaomi’s return to the tablet market after an eight-year hiatus after launching the Mi Pad. The Xiaomi Pad 5 has a 10.94-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and quad speakers. It is powered by the Snapdragon 860 and it comes with Xiaomi’s Smart Pen stylus and keyboard support.

Xiaomi OLED Vision 55 TV

Xiaomi’s OLED Vision 55 TV is the company’s most premium TV offering till now and it features a 4K display with self-lit pixels and eight speakers. This smart TV is also IMAX Enhanced and comes with Dolby Vision IQ support along with Xiaomi's Patchwall interface.

Xiaomi’s Smart TV 5A has been launched in three sizes - 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inches and they all feature a bezel-less design and are powered by the Vivid Picture Engine. All three televisions come with Dolby Audio and the 40-inch and 43-inch variants also come with DTS X, the most premium audio technology from DTS, a category first.

Prices and availability

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at Rs 62,999 for 8GB/256GB and Rs 66,999 for 12GB/256GB. The smartphone will go on sale on May 2.

Xiaomi Pad 5 will be available starting May 3 and will be offered in 6GB/128GB with prices starting from Rs 26,999.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV 55-inch will be available for Rs 89,999 starting May 19.

Xiaomi TV 5A will be available in three sizes, 32, 40 and 43 inches for Rs 13,499, Rs 20,999, and Rs 23,999 respectively starting April 30.

The devices will be available across Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon.in and all retail partners.

