Xiaomi launches YU7 electric SUV in China, priced from Rs 30.26 lakh

Xiaomi has officially launched the YU7, its latest electric SUV under the Xiaomi EV brand, marking another significant step in the tech giant’s foray into the automotive world. Priced starting at RMB 253,500, the YU7 is built on Xiaomi’s Modena platform and aims to appeal to consumers seeking intelligent performance, practical design, and family-friendly features.

Available in two variants, a 2WD Pro model and a 2WD Max model, the YU7 offers different power configurations to cater to diverse driving needs. The Max model comes equipped with Xiaomi’s in-house HyperEngine V6s, a silicon carbide-based powertrain capable of delivering peak power of 275 kW and maximum torque of 500 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the Pro version is powered by an 8-layer hairpin motor offering 220 kW of peak power and 400 Nm of torque.

Both variants utilise BYD’s blade battery technology and offer a range of over 600 km on a single charge. They support fast charging, reaching 80% charge in just 25 minutes. The YU7 also introduces Xiaomi’s self-developed “Smart Chassis” with CDC adaptive damping, promising a comfortable yet responsive drive.

The vehicle features a low-drag body (with a drag coefficient of 0.229Cd), frameless doors, and an electric tailgate. Inside, the cabin is fitted with Xiaomi’s HyperOS, a 16.1-inch 3K central display, and a 56-inch head-up display. The rear passengers also get a detachable screen integrated into the seatback.

“Our goal is to bring intelligent technology into the daily lives of families, and the YU7 embodies that vision perfectly,” said a Xiaomi spokesperson during the launch. “We’ve focused on performance, aesthetics, and affordability to ensure this EV truly meets user expectations.”

The YU7 joins Xiaomi’s growing EV portfolio that includes the SU7 electric sedan, which launched earlier this year and gained popularity for its sports-focused capabilities. With the YU7, Xiaomi is now eyeing mass-market appeal, positioning it as a versatile urban and intercity mobility solution.

Xiaomi plans to begin deliveries of the YU7 in China soon, with international availability yet to be confirmed.