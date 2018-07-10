Xiaomi Mi 4 You Sale to begin today; look out for these deals

Xiaomi will be celebrating its four-year anniversary in India. The Chinese company launched their first smartphone in India in the year 2014. To celebrate the occasion, Xiaomi is conducting a Mi 4 You sale on its official website. The company will be offering flash sales, combo deals, and discounts on their smartphones, accessories and other products. The sale will start from July 10 and will go on till July 12.

Xiaomi India website is also conducting a game called "Find the 4" where players will stand a chance to win the Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y2 and other prizes. The game is built only to run on a smartphone. Xiaomi's trademark flash sales will also be conducted during the three-day sale. The flash sale will be conducted at 4 pm daily during the sale. Xiaomi will be selling few of its best-selling devices at Rs 4 during the flash sales. The most extravagant offer is the Mi LED Smart TV 4 which is the company's flagship television in India and will be selling at just Rs 4. The original price of the TV is Rs 44,999. Redmi Y1, Mi Body Composition Scale, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and Mi Band 2 will also be available at Rs 4 during the flash sale. The sale is expected to end in a matter of a few seconds. Xiaomi hasn't disclosed the quantity so far.

'Blink and Miss Deals' will be offered every day from July 10 to July 12 at 6 pm. These deals are combos of two products but the selling price is much lesser than the sum of the prices of both devices. The Mi Body Composition Scale and Mi Band 2 will be selling at Rs 1,999 together. Redmi Note 5 and Mi VR Play 2 are being offered at a combined price of Rs 9,999. Redmi Y1 and Mi Bluetooth Headset will be selling at Rs 8,999. Mi Air Purifier 2 and a filter is selling at Rs 8,999. Xiaomi will also offer 200 units of its new Pocket speaker and Earphones Basic at Rs 1,499.

Xiaomi is also offering flat discounts on their products which includes Rs 2000 off on Mi Mix 2, Rs 1,000 off on Mi Max 2, Rs 200 off on Mi Band 2 and other offers. Participants can also 'Grab Coupons' ranging from Rs 50 coupons to Rs 500 coupons. The coupons can be acquired every at 10 am during the sale.