Xiaomi Mi A2 spotted on Swiss e-tailer's website, to go on sale in August

Xiaomi Mi A2, the awaited Android One version of the company's premium mid-range offering Mi 6X, has been making appearances every now and then in leaks and rumours. Now, the device has been spotted on Switzerland-based online retailer platform Digitec. The Swiss e-tailer has put up the device with three storage options and three colour options. The listing mentions that the device will go on sale on August 8, and the deliveries will begin on the same date.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 has been listed in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage options. The first two options come coupled with 4GB of RAM, whereas as the last one is paired with 6GB of RAM. The 32GB variant is priced at CHF 289 (around Rs 19,800), whereas the 64GB variant will be available at CHF 329 (around Rs 22,500). The top of the line 128GB variant will come with a price tag of CHF 369 (around 25,300). The Swiss online electronics retailer has listed the Xiaomi Mi A2 in black, blue and gold colour options.

The Mi A2 will replace the Mi A1 which garnered praise as the first Xiaomi device to deliver a stock Android experience, being a part of the Android One programme. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the existence of Mi A2, though.

Apart from running vanilla Android instead of MIUI, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to have the same design elements and specifications as the Mi 6X, which was launched in China in April earlier this year. The device is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno512 graphics processor, same as the Mi 6X. The 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080 pixels) no-notch screen seen on Mi 6X will most likely make an appearance on Mi A2.

As per the listing by the Swiss e-tailer, the camera at the back of Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to be a dual camera setup with a 12MP sensor and a 20MP sensor. The front camera will be a 20MP sensor. The phone will be powered by a 3010mAh battery and will support Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. Connectivity options in the listing include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and no 3.5mm audio jack.