Xiaomi forays into NBFC sector in India; to seek RBI's approval to start operations

Less than five months after Xiaomi launched its own instant lending platform Mi Credit to give MIUI users in India access to quick loans, it is ready for a bigger play in the lending arena. On October 10 the Chinese handset and electronics maker incorporated a new company, Xiaomi Financial Services India, to foray into consumer finance and business-to-business lending, The Economic Times reported.

Xiaomi Financial Services India will soon seek the Reserve Bank of India's approval to operate as an NBFC. It has been incorporated as a subsidiary of Xiaomi Finance HK Ltd and Xiaomi Singapore Fintech.

The new firm plans to provide loans to consumers for purchasing electronics, home appliances, lifestyle products, vehicles, furniture, tools, utensils and office equipment. It also aims to extend credit to firms, corporates or any other entity "for the purpose of purchase and acquisition of goods, merchandise, assets of any nature", regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies reveal. And its Memorandum of Association lists Xiaomi Corp cofounder Feng Hong and Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain among its directors.

While Xiaomi is known mostly for its mobile phones in India, its product portfolio in China goes much beyond that, and over the next two years it plans to launch most of them in India. "Smart TV, scooters, cycles, air purifier, water purifier, shoes, power banks, T-shirts, back packs, laptops, drones," Jain said in an earlier interview with Business Today. "Even refrigerators and possibly air-conditioners. Why not? We are an Internet company. Anything that can be a smart-connected device, we want to be there."

According to the daily, Xiaomi has indicated that it will operate these services through online platforms.

Edited by Sushmita Choudhary Agarwal