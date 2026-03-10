Xiaomi Pad 8 launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, price starts at Rs 33,999

Xiaomi, on March 10, refreshed its flagship tablet segment with the new Xiaomi Pad 8. The tablet targets Apple’s iPad Air model, with similar looking design, features, and offerings. But what makes it even more enticing is that it's the price, as the tablet delivers flagship-like features at a fraction of the cost of the iPad Air.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Xiaomi Pad 8, including its specifications, features, price, and India availability.

Xiaomi Pad 8 specifications and features

The Xiaomi Pad 8 comes with an 11.2-inch LCD display that offers 3.2K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. It also comes in a nano-texture display version that reduces reflectivity by 70%.

Xiaomi says, “The nano-texture display is designed for users who spend extended time reading, writing, or creating on their tablet. By reducing reflections and glare, it provides a more comfortable viewing experience in bright environments.”

For performance, the tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM, offering major performance boosts over its predecessor.

Advertisement

It is backed by a massive 9,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Xiaomi claims to offer up to 9.3 hours of video playback.

For connectivity, it includes options like Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 also includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for video calls and photography. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3, which brings plenty of productivity features such as split view, workstation mode, HyperAI support, and more.

The tablet also supports the new Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro with pinch and double-tap gestures, and Focus Keyboard.

Xiaomi Pad 8 price in India and availability

The Xiaomi Pad 8 will be available in Titanium Blue and Graphic Grey colourways. It comes at a starting price of Rs 33,999 for 8GB +128GB storage variants. It also comes in 12GB + 256GB variants, which are priced at Rs 36,999.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the nano-texture display variant will be available at Rs. 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

The sale for Xiaomi Pad 8 starts on March 17 on Amazon, mi.com, Xiaomi and offline retail stores.