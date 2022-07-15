Xiaomi Smart Speaker with IR control launched; here are all the details

Xiaomi has just added a new device to its Mi smart speaker line which was launched in 2020. The new Xiaomi Smart Speaker comes just in time to mark Xiaomi’s 8th anniversary in India and this device features an infrared (IR) emitter and an LED clock display. For all practical purposes, the Xiaomi Smart Speaker succeeds the Mi Smart Speaker.

The fact that the Xiaomi Smart Speaker has the IR blaster means that it can be used as a remote for compatible home appliances like ACs. It can also control smart devices around the house with voice assistant support since the Xiaomi Smart Speaker supports Google Assistant. All of these controls are housed in the Mi Home app.

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker features an LED display so the speaker can function like a table clock. The company has added an ambient mode to the Xiaomi Smart Speaker so the device can adjust brightness automatically depending on the amount of light around it. There is also a DND (do not disturb) mode on the Xiaomi Smart Speaker.

The speaker is based on Google’s Home software so it can answer to “Hey Google” and “Ok Google” voice commands and can pull up Google Assistant for help. And to aid in this, the Xiaomi Smart Speaker has two far field microphones.

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker offers 360-degree surround sound output and supports stereo playback if you connect two speakers together. It also comes with built-in Chromecast.

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker is priced at Rs 4,999 and can be purchased from the Xiaomi website and ecommerce portals.

