Xiaomi SU7 Ultra joins Gran Turismo 7 in first-ever gaming debut

Chinese tech powerhouse Xiaomi is making a bold move into the world of high-performance racing — virtually. The company has announced a landmark partnership with Polyphony Digital, the creators of Gran Turismo, to bring its flagship electric vehicle, the SU7 Ultra, into Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It marks the first appearance of a Xiaomi vehicle in the globally renowned racing simulator.

Advertisement

The collaboration was revealed at Round One of the Gran Turismo World Series 2025. According to Xiaomi, the inclusion of the SU7 Ultra is a testament to the brand’s rise as a serious contender in the luxury EV space and an opportunity to showcase its engineering prowess on a global platform.

Gran Turismo’s creator Kazunori Yamauchi visited Xiaomi’s EV factory in Beijing last month, taking the SU7 Ultra for an immersive test drive. “We are delighted to begin this partnership with Xiaomi,” Yamauchi said. “The SU7 Ultra Prototype has shattered conventional performance benchmarks at the Nürburgring. Witnessing these achievements, I am deeply moved by Xiaomi’s courage, curiosity, passion, and relentless dedication to realising such milestones. This spirit resonates profoundly with Gran Turismo and Polyphony Digital’s philosophy.”

Advertisement

Xiaomi Founder and CEO Lei Jun echoed the sentiment: “We deeply resonate with Mr. Yamauchi’s visionary philosophy of building a better society through technology. This aligns perfectly with Xiaomi’s mission to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through accessible and innovative technology.”

The SU7 Ultra is no ordinary car. Powered by Xiaomi’s in-house HyperEngine V8s tri-motor system, the car boasts 1,548 PS of power, a top speed exceeding 350 km/h, and a blistering 0–100 km/h acceleration time of 1.98 seconds. Xiaomi has also tested its high-performance EVs extensively at the Nürburgring, using insights from track performance to optimise real-world driving dynamics.

“Our team will maintain a continuous presence at the Nürburgring to relentlessly refine our products and push the boundaries of what’s possible in high-performance luxury vehicles,” said Zhoucan Ren, Xiaomi EV’s Chief Test Driver and Head of Vehicle Dynamics Development.

Advertisement

Beyond this initial rollout, Xiaomi and Polyphony Digital have announced plans to co-develop a Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo concept car, further cementing Xiaomi’s long-term presence in the world of virtual motorsport.

The move also aligns with Xiaomi’s broader “Human × Car × Home” strategy, which brings together smartphones, home appliances, and now EVs into a tightly integrated ecosystem. Since launching its EV division in 2024, Xiaomi has been ramping up efforts to compete not just in consumer electronics, but also in mobility.

The SU7 Ultra will soon be available to Gran Turismo players worldwide.